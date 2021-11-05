Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

ELF opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

