Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.60 billion.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
