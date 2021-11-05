Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.60 billion.

BHC stock opened at C$33.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$21.49 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.54.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

