Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Cut by Truist Securiti

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

