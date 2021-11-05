Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

OC opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.99. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

