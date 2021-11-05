Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered by Analyst

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Bain Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608,925 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

