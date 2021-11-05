QCR Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for QCR in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

QCRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.15.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in QCR in the third quarter worth $252,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

