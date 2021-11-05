Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.09. 9,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.67. Qualys has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 953,970 shares of company stock worth $113,605,284 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Qualys by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

