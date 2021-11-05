Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Raised to GBX 140 at Barclays

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.71. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 127.25 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

