Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) PT Lowered to $11.00

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 127,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $594.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 173.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 150.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 152.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

