R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 3,335,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.62.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $491,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 422.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

