R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 3,335,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $667.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.62.
In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 77,000 shares of company stock worth $491,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.
