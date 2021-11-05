R. R. Donnelley & Sons Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,124% compared to the average volume of 1,121 call options.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:RRD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 1,098,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 1,072,149 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 721,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

