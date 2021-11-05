Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) shares traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.76. 37,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,141,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Radian Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,518,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,313,000 after buying an additional 447,314 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Radian Group Company Profile (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

