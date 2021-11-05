Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.60.

RPD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.84. 9,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,224. Rapid7 has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

