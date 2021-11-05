Raymond James Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVE. Barclays raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, ATB Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NYSE CVE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 207,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,616,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of 3.02. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0282 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after buying an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

