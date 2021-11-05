Raymond James Comments on Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

Shares of RGLD opened at $103.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

