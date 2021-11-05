Raymond James Increases Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target to $160.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.56. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $150.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 70.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $562,761,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after acquiring an additional 188,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.