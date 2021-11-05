Raymond James Increases U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Price Target to $15.00

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

USCB stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62. U.S. Century Bank has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

