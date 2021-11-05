Raymond James Raises True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.75

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS TUERF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

