Raymond James Upgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Strong-Buy

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.55.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.90. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $114.69 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.