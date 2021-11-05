Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,415. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 16.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 181,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $4,665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 188,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 9.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

