Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $165,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

