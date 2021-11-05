Raze Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.56 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $17.56 million and $632,695.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

