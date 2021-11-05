RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.77 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $154.92 million and $5.77 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00269507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00140582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

