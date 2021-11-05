Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,803 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dollar General by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.57. 11,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.09. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

