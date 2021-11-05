Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $175.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock worth $36,169,430. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

