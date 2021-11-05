Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 13,867 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $75.28. 7,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,910. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

