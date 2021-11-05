Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Short Interest Update

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 10,550,000 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,251. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. UBS Group AG increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 414.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 88,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $203,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

