Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,429 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

