Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.