Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Aluminum Co. of China worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of ACH opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Aluminum Co. of China Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.