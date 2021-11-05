Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.79 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.77.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

