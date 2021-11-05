Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FALN opened at $30.20 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.