Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,808,000 after buying an additional 272,888 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 283,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 46.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 488,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $47.51 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

