Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Renasant were worth $111,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

