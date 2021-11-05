Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
