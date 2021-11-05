Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

