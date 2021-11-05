Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.08.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $133.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.