Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

AMRC stock opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $769,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,837 shares of company stock valued at $19,591,476 in the last three months. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,758,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.