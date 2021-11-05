Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 294.93% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.27.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $32.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.