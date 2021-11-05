Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNR. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone Building Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:CNR opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,573,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,831.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,527,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 280.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after purchasing an additional 994,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

