Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Level One Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Level One Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Level One Bancorp from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

LEVL stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $40.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $297.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

