Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SBA Communications Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $379.00 price objective on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

Shares of SBAC opened at $346.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $369.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $13,170,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

