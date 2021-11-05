Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Forest Products Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$1.99 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The stock has a market cap of C$705.75 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Insiders sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last three months.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

