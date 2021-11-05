Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.