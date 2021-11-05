Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

ETR:RHM traded up €0.34 ($0.40) on Friday, hitting €85.56 ($100.66). The stock had a trading volume of 113,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €82.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €83.46.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

