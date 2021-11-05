Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.25% from the stock’s current price.

RCDO stock opened at GBX 427.75 ($5.59) on Friday. Ricardo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 409.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 411.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of £266.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.66.

Get Ricardo alerts:

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.