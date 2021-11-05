Richard Wilson Martin Buys 1,000,000 Shares of The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Stock

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) insider Richard Wilson Martin purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

Shares of LON:TPFG opened at GBX 301 ($3.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £96.45 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 282.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Property Franchise Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 322 ($4.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a report on Thursday.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

