Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Announces Earnings Results

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Shares of RICOY stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

