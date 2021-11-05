Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA DBJP traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $51.66. 3,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,746. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

