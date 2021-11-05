Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,047,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,627,000 after buying an additional 608,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after buying an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,463,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after buying an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,790. The stock has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

