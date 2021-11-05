Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,733 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,850.7% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $119.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,320. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $119.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

